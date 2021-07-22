Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERIC. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

