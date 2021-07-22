Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,566 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 2.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

