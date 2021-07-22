Citigroup Inc. Has $163,000 Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

