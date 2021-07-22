Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,471 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of MANU opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $674.42 million, a PE ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

