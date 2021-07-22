CIT Group (CIT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.