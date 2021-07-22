Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 9.5% Higher

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.37 and last traded at $121.37. 3,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.62.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,375,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

