Cimarex Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

NYSE XEC opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.