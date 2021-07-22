Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Head-To-Head Comparison

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Churchill Capital Corp IV and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Ford Motor 2 6 10 0 2.44

Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $13.92, suggesting a potential downside of 1.93%. Given Ford Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 3.07% 19.04% 2.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and Ford Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.45 -$1.28 billion $0.41 34.61

Churchill Capital Corp IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. Ford Motor Company has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

