Christopher Nardecchia Sells 2,171 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Nardecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87.

ROK stock opened at $298.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $298.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

