Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at Truist

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,719.29.

CMG stock opened at $1,755.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,445.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,778.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

