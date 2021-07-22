Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,850.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,719.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,755.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,778.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,445.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

