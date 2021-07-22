China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Trading Down 19.6%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)’s stock price fell 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 2,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 40,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

China Evergrande Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

