Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.57. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

