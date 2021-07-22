Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

