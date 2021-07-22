Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.62). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 101,432 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £402.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.59.

In other news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

