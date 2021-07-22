Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

LNG stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

