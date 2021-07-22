Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 23,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

FAST Acquisition stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,005,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

