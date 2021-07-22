Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.250 EPS.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.25. 9,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.