Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIAFF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CIAFF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

