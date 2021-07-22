Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective decreased by Acumen Capital from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.20. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$17.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

