Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%.

CVCY stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

