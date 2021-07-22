Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.69.

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $41,316,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

