Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.03

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 17148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 610.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.