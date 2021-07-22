Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.500-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 885,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.54. Celanese has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.