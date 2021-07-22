Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

Shares of CE traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 877,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.54. Celanese has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

