Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

CDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

