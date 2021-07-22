Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

NYSE FUN opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

