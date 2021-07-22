CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.35. 1,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,322. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.