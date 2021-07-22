CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Gap Up to $26.63

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.63, but opened at $27.61. CBTX shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 312 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CBTX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CBTX by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

