Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 5,500 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $57.05 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

