Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

