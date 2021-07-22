Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $136.06 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

