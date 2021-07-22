Caxton Associates LP Makes New $345,000 Investment in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCOM. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCOM stock opened at $142.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $145.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

