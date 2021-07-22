Caxton Associates LP Invests $333,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,562 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

