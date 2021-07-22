Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Trims Holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lowered its holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,300 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in Artius Acquisition by 6.3% in the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,118,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Artius Acquisition by 196.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AACQ stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

