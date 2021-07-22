Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

