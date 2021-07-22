Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 549,998 Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 549,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 4.26% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:HCCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 281,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,277. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

