Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,997,101 Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,997,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,911,000. Stratim Cloud Acquisition makes up 1.2% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCAQU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 3,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,480. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.