Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $9.93 Million Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $100,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at $104,000.

OTCMKTS GLBLU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,279. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

