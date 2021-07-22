Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $3.91 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 399,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 2.87% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $2,936,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $8,793,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

