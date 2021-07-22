Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 450,000 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $14,850,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $3,293,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

NASDAQ:LCAHU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 1,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,583. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.