Casper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.21 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $62.19 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00141049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,358.35 or 0.99892024 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,229,300,057 coins and its circulating supply is 969,880,871 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

