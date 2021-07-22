Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Casa Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.230-0.320 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $673.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

