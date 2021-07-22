Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.86

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.86 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 127713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

