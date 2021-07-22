Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

