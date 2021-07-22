Carlos Javier Escribano Sells 500,000 Shares of Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE) Stock

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE) Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.

Renaissance Oil stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.83 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. Renaissance Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Renaissance Oil Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Mexico and Africa. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

