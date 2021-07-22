Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €157.86 ($185.71).

ETR AFX opened at €176.35 ($207.47) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €87.35 ($102.76) and a one year high of €179.60 ($211.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €156.49. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

