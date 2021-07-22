Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock valued at $330,298,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.