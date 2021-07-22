Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MicroVision were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MicroVision by 307.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,250,428 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 1,390,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 171,345 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 220.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $15.03 on Thursday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.30 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.