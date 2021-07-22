Captrust Financial Advisors Has $581,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 372.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.82.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $258.96 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

